A day after holding a National Security Council meeting, President Buhari has stepped up his consultations with former leaders.

Today, he held a virtual meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan, and Chief Ernest Shonekan and Generals Yakubu Gowon.

Only Ibrahim Babangida was missing.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(Rtd) also attended the meeting.

