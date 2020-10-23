Popular Nigerian Instagram skit maker, OluwaDolarz (Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde) welcomed the birth of his first child on Thursday, 22nd of October, 2020.

The comedian broke the good news very early on Friday.

“A reason I have been on the protest ground for a better Nigeria. Welcome home (22/10/2020),” he wrote on his verified Instagram account.

However, his colleague, Cute Abiola however, revealed the identity of the new mum. And from what we saw, it was Adegoke Ifeoluwa (IfeLuv), an Instagram influencer.

Abiola congratulated Oluwadolarz and shared the photo of IfeLuv, — who’s appeared in so many skits alongside OluwaDolarz — rocking a baby bump and congratulated her.

Congratulations oremi (my friend) @oluwadolarz. I am so happy ❤️❤️ . @ife_luv12 big congratulations to u, Cute Abiola wrote.