By Funmilola Gboteku

Dr Josephine Okei-Odumakin, on Friday, urged all tiers of government to urgently implement policies that would address the grievances of citizens.

The President of Women Arise and Centre for Change said that there was so much pent up anger in the land as a result of deprivations and poverty.

“It is time to now address such frustration and hopelessness that has made decent living impossible for millions of our people.

“Staggering youth unemployment and high cost of living need to be addressed,” she said.

She added that said the high-handedness in dealings with citizens must become a thing of the past to regain the confidence of the people.

Therefore, urged the government to start making efforts to win back the hearts of the citizens.

According to her, Nigerians were good people who would positively respond if they see the government making efforts in the right direction.

She noted that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to relax the curfew was understandable as Lagos was the commercial nerve centre of the country.

“The horrendous damage is done to businesses and infrastructure also has to be taken account of by those concerned and a way forward plotted.

“A state yet to recover fully from months of COVID-19 lockdown cannot endure another long lockdown without harsh economic consequences.

“It is important that normalcy return as soon as possible while the government brazes up to do the needful in terms of responding to the root causes of the crisis.

“We are saddened by the lives of patriotic youths lost and the quantum of destruction witnessed,” she said.

NAN