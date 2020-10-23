Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actors which include Kunle Afod and Wumi Toriola took to social media to console their colleague Fausat Abeni Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje.

The actors intervened after Madam Saje posted a picture of herself after crying bitterly.

The veteran actress did not state the reasons for her action but previous posts showed she has been following the report of shooting on peaceful protesters in Lekki and attacks, violence from other parts of the country.

One of her previous posts read: My heart bleeds, #SayNoToBrutality.

In another post, she thanked the doctor who was reported to have helped victims of the Lekki shooting.

However, the continuous negative reports seem to be affecting her mental health as she cried out for God’s intervention in a recent post.

“Hmmmm God will hear your cry,” Kunle Afod wrote in reaction to the picture posted by Madam Saje.

“Mami(my mother) please take it easy ma,” Wumi Toriola added.

However, many of Madam Saje’s fans have also taken to her page to console her.