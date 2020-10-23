Police in Rivers have debunked rumour that a divisional police officer (DPO) was beheaded in Oyigbo Local Government Area by hoodlums.

Rivers police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni confirmed to Premium Times on Friday that the rumour was false.

He said no police officer has been killed in the area except two who were killed on October 20 by hoodlums.

“The DPO is alive, he is with me (here),” Mr Omoni said.

There have been reports of heavy gunfire in Oyigbo despite a curfew imposed in the area by the Rivers State Government.

It was gathered that soldiers have also been deployed to the area, Eleme and oil mill junction on Aba Road.

Omoni said he has heard of violence in Oyigbo, but that he was yet to get a report from the area.