The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Mr Habu Gumel, of their unflinching support during his trying times following the loss of his wife.

The assurance was contained in a condolence message by the NBBF President, Mr Musa Kida, issued on Friday in Lagos by the NBBF Media Officer, Afolabi Oni.

The message affirmed the federation’s commitment to providing the needed moral and emotional support.

Kida was quoted as saying that the loss of a loved one was not an easy burden to carry as he prayed for the repose of the departed soul.

“We are deeply touched on this unfortunate incident which nobody saw coming.

“Though we have all accepted the inevitable, nobody is prepared for the pains that come after the loss of a loved one.

“As a federation under NOC, we owe our president support while praying to God to give him the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the NBBF president said.

The statement further quoted Kida extolling the virtues of the deceased in spite of her brief stay in this realm.

According to Kida, she shone brightly and was a strong pillar of support to her husband, immediate environment and people around her.

“Over the years, Mr Gumel has been providing quality leadership for sports development in Nigeria.

“This, he showcases in various capacities, as a retired staff of the Federal Ministry of Sports, President of NBBF, NOC and the Executive Secretary, Nation Lottery Trust Fund, amongst other positions.

“This will not have been possible without the support of his wife,” Kida was quoted as saying.

Late Hajiya Gumel who died at the age of 56 is survived by four kids.