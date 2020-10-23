A Nasarawa orphanage, Fatherless and Motherless Children Aid Organisation (FACADO) has appealed to the Federal Government and wealthy Nigerians in raising N50 million for the building of a school for orphans.

The Managing Director of FACADO, Mrs Ngozi-Anih George, made the appeal at New Karu, Nasarawa, during its 14th-anniversary celebration of art exhibition, and fundraising for infrastructural development.

George also appealed for funds to build and develop the skills of the orphans, adding that the children have been trained in bead making, snacks baking, and sewing, to enable them become independent in the future.

“We want to upgrade the school to boarding, so that other orphans who are not in school can be accommodated.

“These children need education. We are appealing to the government and well-meaning individuals to assist in the building. Some of the orphans are talented and need equipment to be empowered in life.

“We need to build their skills so that they can be independent,” she said.

One of the orphans, Miss Miracle Tenimu, said she has been in the orphanage for nine years.

Tenimu appealed to the government for scholarship and sewing machine, to be able to forge ahead in the vocations in which she has been trained at the orphanage.

“I have been in the orphanage since I lost my mother at the age of three.

“The orphanage has been able to take care of me, I have learnt different skills, can cook, make snacks and I am trained in fashion designing,’” she said.

Another orphan, Master Destiny Isaac, called on the government to sponsor his education to fulfill the dream of becoming a civil engineer.

Isaac thanked the orphanage for teaching the children the word of God and urged it to keep up the good work.

Apostle Jeremiah Otumale, of the Compassion Bible Church of God, Abuja, said that God has been with the orphanage during the 14 years of its existence.

Otumale called on Nigerians to support the orphanage, adding that the level of development within the children is wonderful.

He said that with adequate support, the organisation will train more children and reduce the number of vulnerable ones in developing countries.