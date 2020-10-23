Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, Thomas Muller has eyed a return to the Germany national team squad, after impressing for the German champions.

Muller last featured for Joachim Low’s side at the FIFA World Cup in 2018, and after a consistent form that saw Bayern sweep aside Europe in the 2019/20 season, the 31-year-old is now hopeful of another chance to don Die Manschaft’s famous colours.

Germany’s next major tournament is the 2020 Euro Championship which has been postponed until June/July 2021.

“Hopefully the tournament will take place next year” Muller told Germany television, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen.

“Everyone can see that I am in good shape. We don’t need to say more about it. We’ll take it easy and then we’ll see what happens.”

Muller made his senior international debut for Germany in 1-0 defeat to the Albiceleste of Argentina in a friendly match in March 2010.

He has so far played 100 games for Germany, scoring 38 goals.