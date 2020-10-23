Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho has backed Korean forward Heung-Min Son describing him as a world-class player.

When asked what Son needs to do to become a world-class player, Mourinho replied: “It is up to you – he cannot do more than what he does!

“Season after season after season Sonny is showing how good he is. Of course, the better the team is the easier it is for the players to emerge.

“But Sonny is Sonny, everybody knows what he now needs to do to go to a next step – nothing. It is up to you to do that.

Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, has built a formidable partnership with club captain Harry Kane and Mourinho credited the 28-year-old’s character as a reason why his performances occasionally go unnoticed.

The South Korean has scored nine goals in all competitions since the season began last month as Spurs have made an impressive start to Mourinho’s first full campaign in charge.