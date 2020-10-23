By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has said that the scrapped FSARS police unit is still required in the state to keep the peace.

He said the disbanded police unit helped in reducing banditry in the state.

Matawalle described scrapping the useful police unit as throwing away the baby along with the bath water.

The governor said he would discuss with President Muhammadu Buhari as the state needs FSARS or its equivalent because they have seen their positive impact in spite of their excesses.

“I will personally seek an audience with Mr. President on this issue. We need the FSARS or its equivalent in Zamfara state because we have seen their positive impact in spite of their alleged excesses”, Matawalle said.