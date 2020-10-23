By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The long-awaited video of Master KG hit song Jerusalema has been released by Open Mic Productions and Spaceship Entertainment Ltd.

The video features Burna Boy and Nomcembo alongside Master KG.

Jerusalema after its release in 2019 was one hit song that enjoyed a lot of airplay. The remix featured Burna Boy and released in June became a bigger hit propelling the song onto the US Billboard charts.

It has since reached number one in Belgium, Romania, and Switzerland while peaking in the top ten of multiple other European countries.

See the video below: