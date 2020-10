By Christian Njoku

Hoodlums under the guise of the ongoing #EndSARS protest on Friday looted Cross River COVID-19 palliative warehouse at Bishop Moinagh Street, State Housing Authority in Calabar.

The hoodlums were seen carting away bags of rice, noodles, salt and gallons of vegetable oil, from the warehouse on Clement Ebri street.

They had earlier in the day blocked the Muritala Mohammed Highway, restricting vehicular movement.

As at the time of this report, men of the Nigerian Police Force, who just arrived the scene, were seen trying to restore order,

However, dispersing the crowd that had built was a herculean task as more and more people were seen trooping to the warehouse despite sounds of gunshot.

Some of the people seen carting away items from the warehouse were heard saying “the food is ours but they are keeping it for themselves”.

Gov. Ben Ayade has imposed a 24 hours curfew in the state starting from 6 p.m..

Residents are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anyone who flouts the order.