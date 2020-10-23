Music star, Damini Ogulu, professionally called Burna Boy has revealed that since the night when soldiers shot peaceful protesters at Lekki toll-gate plaza, he has not been able to sleep.

Burna Boy made this revelation on Twitter saying that the tragic incident has continued to traumatize him.

The musician said whenever he closes his eyes, all he sees is Lekki toll-gate as he has not seen so much violence and death in his life.

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll-gate. I’ve seen a lot of violence and death in my life but this is the one that has traumatized me, Burna Boy tweeted.

