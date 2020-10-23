The Lagos State Government has announced the state government plans to support business owners who had their businesses vandalised or looted by hoodlums following the violence that erupted from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Friday.

In his tweet, he wrote, “If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form by

@LSETF http://bit.ly/LASGMSMERECOVERY

Lets do what we can to support you.

#HealingLagos”

See his tweet below.

