By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos Island operational office of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts was not spared by rampaging hooligans vandalizing and looting governments building and private institutions within the Lagos Island part of Lagos State.

The vandals who broke into the premises of the office chanting war songs pulled down iron doors and barricades of offices thereby gaining access and looting the storerooms where goods are kept.

Vehicles and equipment worth millions of naira within the premises where vandalised.

Reacting to the ugly incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business districts, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde described it as a very unfortunate incident.

He called on the rampaging youths to heed the call of Mr Governor to let peace reign in the State.