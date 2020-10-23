By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ikeja under the bridge boiled on Friday as police engaged hoodlums in heavy gun-battle.

The fallout of the #EndSARS protest has continued to lead to wanton violence and looting across different parts of Lagos State.

The hoodlums who came out in large number on Friday morning took over the road leading to the Ikeja General Hospital to loot properties in the vicinity.

They attempted to break into the popular Computer Village to look properties, but the police repelled them move as gunfire boom in the area.

There was pandemonium as residents scamper to safety. People were locked in their houses as hoodlums hold sway.

A viral video showed properties being set abalze by hoodlums as thick smokes bellowed the atmospheres.

Onlookers were jolted into running as the hoodlums or police approached them.

Computer Village taskforce members, with members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, were seen with machetes patrolling the village to ensure that the repelled hoodlums did not return.

The hoodlums had also attempted to break into the Ikeja City Mall on Thursday to loot properties but the police repelled them and are keeping vigil at the mall.