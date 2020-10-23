By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The International Court of Justice, ICC, has broken its silence on soldiers’ shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had sent a petition to Mrs Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC), urging her to promptly investigate reports that Nigerian authorities, military, and some politicians have used/ and are using thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS peaceful protesters in several parts of Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Osun, Plateau, and Kano states.

ICC Prosecutor, Bensouda, in her reaction, called for calm and restraint.

She said her office had been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies.

According to her, any loss of life and injury was worrisome.

Bensouda added that she had received information alleging crimes and that ICC was keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalated and any indications arose that Rome Statute crimes might have been committed.

In her words: “My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies.

“Any loss of life and injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed.

“I call for calm and restraint.”