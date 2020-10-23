Hundreds of suspected hoodlums on Friday besieged the premises of Kwara Ministry of Agriculture and looted relief materials being distributed to victims of a recent rainstorm in Ilorin metropolis.

The hoodlums, including females and teenagers, carried various dangerous weapons and chanted solidarity songs while looting the items.

The looting disrupted the ongoing distribution of the relief items under the supervision of some officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The NEMA officials, military personnel and some officials of the Kwara Emergency Management Agency took to their heels immediately they sighted the hoodlums.

The relief materials looted by the hoodlums were bundles of roofing sheet, bags of rice, bags of cement, blankets, mattresses, among others.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, a NEMA official who spoke with NAN on Friday, said she could not quantify the relief materials carted away by the hoodlums.

She expressed gratitude to God that everybody in charge of the distribution of the items escaped unhurt.

The hoodlums had earlier looted bags of rice from the Cargo shed at the Ilorin International Airport and the Nigeria Customs office along Ejiba road in Ilorin.

The activities of the hoodlums caused panic among residents of Ilorin as commercial vehicles were completely off the roads while the looting lasted.

Several pedestrians trekked to their various destinations while some decided to pass the night where they had gone to.