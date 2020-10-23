By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over what he called insulting speech delivered by the president on Thursday.

Buhari was supposed to calm nerves as the nation was already in tension, but many said the speech was lifeless and threatening.

Fani-Kayode, in his reaction to the speech said “Buhari’s speech was an insult to our people, a disgrace to humanity and a stench in the nostrils of God.”

He said the president’s speech was not warm, but cold, unkind, cruel and not empathetic.

“He is not warm, he is cold. He is not kind, he is cruel. He is not empathetic, he is sociopathic.

“He is not a President,he is a dictator. He is not a man, he is a monster.

“He has issued his threat and served his warning. It is left to the Nigerian people to either stand down, bow their heads in shame, tuck their tail between their legs and run away or stand up, hold their heads up high, knuckle down, dig deep, insist on their rights and refuse to budge.

“The next few days will reveal which choice they have made,” he said.