The Health ministry in Ethiopia has announced that citizens could face up to two-year jail term if they fail to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The restrictions prohibit shaking hands, not wearing a mask in a public place, seating more than three people at a table, or not keeping six feet apart.

The health minister, Lia Tadesse, also lamented that it looks like COVID no longer exists and the public no longer cares. She said it would only lead to a possible increase in the spread of the disease and might be a threat to the nation.

So far, Ethiopia health ministry has recorded 90,490 COVID-19 cases, 1,371 deaths, and 43, 538 recoveries.

The disease peaked there toward the end of August, but it’s difficult to know the true picture because testing has been also scaled back due to limited resources. At least 79 people died of Covid-19 in the past week, the health ministry said, but less than 2% of deaths are formally recorded.

Apart from the jail term, the new law allows fines also or anyone who breaks the restrictions.