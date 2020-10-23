By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu State Government has charged protesting/aggrieved youths to embrace peace as it has opened an avenue to deepen dialogue with youth groups in the state.

Mr Johnpaul Anih, Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Youth Affairs, made the call during a press briefing on youth dialogue on #EndSars protest in the state.

The press briefing was themed; “EndSars Protest: Special Attention to Enugu State and Charting the Way Forward’’.

Anih noted that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had taken proactive steps in meeting the demands of the protesters, adding that the youths should be patient and give the government time to see the fulfilment of the programmes.

According to him, the programmes of action of the governor on the demands cannot come to fruition without a peaceful and calm environment.

He noted that before now, the governor had visited and ensured SARS office was closed and detainees released as well as inaugurated a panel of a judicial inquiry on Police brutality in the state.

Anih said that the governor, on Thursday, also addressed Enugu State residents and assured all of the security of lives and property.

“Enugu State is naturally peaceful because we have a peace-loving governor that always listens to all especially the cry of the youths.

“We are further appealing to Enugu State youths to be calm and peaceful anywhere they are.

“They should be law-abiding as full attention is being given to their demands.

“Youths should stop indulging in the destruction of public or private property and investments as destruction is not in the character of Enugu people at all.

“This is the only state we have and it is our duty and responsibility to protect it and make it work for all of us to benefit,’’ he said.

However, the governor’s aide condemned the killing or maiming of youths in any guise connecting to the #EndSars protest in any part of the country.

Anih called on the Federal Government to liaising with states to stop the crisis as well as put forward sustainable programmes meant to check police brutality against youths and engagement of youths.

NAN