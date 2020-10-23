By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana better known as Falz has said he is not afraid for his life as regards his stance against police brutality which led to the #EndSARS movement in the country.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN, when asked if he was afraid for his life, Falz boldly stated, “I’m not afraid for my safety, I’m not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I feel like I could easily die by anything else anyways.”

The 29-year-old went further to say, “we have none existent healthcare for example, we have a seriously high level of poverty, there’s unemployment. We’re in a critical state because of how much corruption and just mismanagement of funds that we continue to see on a daily basis.

“So if I don’t come out to sort of complain about the state of things, I could sit down and you know I could have an accident on my way to work or something… What kind of life am I living anyway?”