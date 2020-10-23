Ogun state government has charged its residents to speak up on any matter that is bothering them over the issue of Nigeria police and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The state through the newly inaugurated judicial panel of investigation advised that any form of the petition should be directed to the magistrate court 1 at Isabo Abeokuta latest by the 18th day of November 2020 between the hours of 09:00 am to 15:00 on working days only.

Petitions can also be submitted through an online email, endsarsjudicialpanel@ogunstate.gov.ng.

The newly inaugurated Judicial Panel of Investigation by the Ogun State Government called on residents of the State who are victims of police brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings in Ogun State from security agents to channel their complaints to the panel for proper investigation and justice delivery.

The Chairman, Judicial Panel of Investigation, Hon. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) assured that the panel will evaluate the evidence presented and circumstantial details towards drawing conclusions as to the validity of the complaints while recommending compensation and other remedies where appropriate.

Justice Olugbemi added that the panel would identify all officers responsible in any way for the abuse of victims and recommend appropriate prosecution assuring that recommendations on how to ensure that security personnel no longer abuse the rights of citizens would also be made available to the State Government.

Affirming that the State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun has zero-tolerance for police brutality, the Chairman assured that the government is committed to ensuring that the rights of all persons within the State are respected and protected by security agents.