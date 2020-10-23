By Taiwo Okanlawon

A group of young Nigerian feminists known as Feminist Coalition has shut down its funding operations in support of the #EndSARS protests following President Mohammadu Buhari’s address on Thursday in reaction to protests.

The group also announced that they would no longer be accepting donations towards the #EndSARS movement., instead, it would be returning to its original objective, “championing the advancement of the Nigerian woman”.

In a statement made available on their social media handles, the group urged young Nigerians to stay home and safe in obedience to the various curfews in their respective states.

The group also disclosed that the rest of the funds in their domicile would be geared towards medical emergencies, legal aid as well as relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.

According to them, residual funds are in excess of 87 million naira. Condoling with every Nigerian that has lost loved ones in their quest for a better country, they said they have to stay alive to build the future adding that the priority is the welfare and safety of the Nigerian youth. “No Nigerian life is worth losing to senseless violence “, it said.