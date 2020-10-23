In what appears to be a clean up of posts exposing the on-going police brutality crisis in Nigeria, the International supermodel, activist, and philanthropist, Naomi Campbell, has called out Facebook to stop censoring posts wrongly.

According to Naomi’s Instagram page, Facebook had flagged her post which showed the Nigerian flag and mentioned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the incessant killing of the Nigerian people by it’s military.

Naomi called out Facebook to allow people to share their experiences freely and not shut them up thereby limiting the exposure of what is going on in the country.

Facebook thereafter issued a statement to resolve it as they have noticed a system glitch which is censoring people’s posts.

Naomi has continued to use her platform to draw the attention of all relevant international agencies to the ongoing crisis in Nigeria.

Below her some photo evidence of her contributions to the #EndSARS movement on social media.