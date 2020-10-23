Coca-Cola Nigeria on Friday said made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical costs of victims of the #EndSARS protests in hospitals.

The company announced this in a statement on its official Twitter handle when it commiserated with Nigerians on the happenings of recent events, it said, “as a result of the recent violence that ensued during the peaceful #ENDSARS protests. While we strive towards a greater tomorrow for this Nation, our first priority is to you.

Please stay safe. We will get through this together”

The company also wrote, “Every human life matters and as a company, our goal is to continue to work with our communities towards the wellbeing of the people. This is why, in partnership with @whitefieldfdnng we are providing support to the injured and those in critical condition.”

Coca-Cola Nigeria said the donation would be supplied in partnership with Whitefield Foundation, its NGO partner.

— Coca-Cola Nigeria (@CocaCola_NG) October 23, 2020