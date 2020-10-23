By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Many football stars, retired and active took to the social media Friday to pour encomiums on the greatest legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, professionally called Pele.

The Brazilian retired star who won three World cups clocked 80 today.

Believed to be the greatest footballer that ever existed, stories of the living legend continues to be told.

However, while torrents of praises poured, Pele celebrated the day in isolation at home.

FIFA, the global football governing body wished the legend a happy birthday and celebrated him by speaking to countless of other football legends about the Icon.

Cafu, a retired Brazil defender described the legend as one who revolutionalized football.

He said the football legend united countries and families.

Ex-Chelsea star, Didier Drogba described Pele as His Majesty and His Highness.

Drogba said the first VHS he watched was of Pele playing during the world cup sending positive messages.

He thanked the football legend for sharing passion.

Ronaldo de Lima, who retired playing for Brazil said that “speaking about Pele is speaking about an entity, speaking about something far superior to everyone.”

Former UEFA president, Michel Platini said “There’s Pele the man, and then Pele the player. And to play like Pele is to play like God.”

Ferenc Puskas, another football legend considered to be one of the greatest of all times also said Pele is the greatest in history. He said he refuses to classify Pele as a player as he was way above that.

Pele who was a friend to the global icon of peace, Nelson Mandela was praised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

It wished the legend a happy 80th birthday.

Pele is believed to hold record of highest number of goals ever scored.

His total of 1279 goals in 1363 games, which included friendlies, is a Guinness World Record.

Pelé began playing for Santos at age 15 and the Brazil national team at 16.

Football buffs live to see a player who would match and surpass Pele’s goal record.

Happy birthday the legend!