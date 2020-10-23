Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Jack Butland has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 27-year-old England international, who joined Palace from Stoke last week on a three-year contract returned a positive Covid-19 test and is now self-isolating in a London hotel.

Crystal Palace boss, Roy Hodgson who is already without Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey confirmed at a press conference on Friday, October 23, that Jack Butland tested positive for Covid-19.

‘It is very unfortunate that Wayne Hennessey picked up such a serious injury in the last international break, which was extremely unkind for us,’ Hodgson said.

‘We were forced to act because we know that he is going to be out until at least January and even then we don’t know what the future holds for him and when he will be able to get fit again.

‘So we needed to bring someone in and our misfortune continued as no sooner did Jack come and sign than he tested positive for coronavirus.

‘So we haven’t seen him because he needed to self-isolate and like Jordan he is stuck in a hotel room in London in a very boring existence I imagine, waiting for the magical period of time that you have to self-isolate for to pass and take another test and hopefully be cleared.

‘We have only had him from afar. My only contact with him is on the phone to ask how he is feeling. He is feeling good, but very frustrated and disappointed that all he sees is four walls.