Chelsea are set to loan out calamity goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the January transfer window.

Kepa has had a torrid spell in West London since completing a record £71.6m deal from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018.

The recent signing of Edouard Mendy has done little to remedy the Spain international’s situation as he finds himself behind in the pecking order.

Given his hefty price tag, the Blues are reluctant to sell a player they signed just two years ago on the cheap, but Estadio Deportivo suggests that another solution may have been found.

Frank Lampard is said to be behind the decision to offload Kepa on loan for the second half of the season in the hope of giving the 26-year-old a chance to rebuild his confidence elsewhere.

As such, clubs in Spain are keeping close tabs on Kepa’s situation at Chelsea, with Sevilla said to have previously inquired as to the availability of the former Athletic stopper.