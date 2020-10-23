By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech in a nationwide broadcast on #EndSARS crisis as insensitive and useless.

He said he wasted 12 minutes of his life listening to Buhari’s speech on Thursday on the #EndSARS crisis.

“Never had a more ‘wasted 12mins’ all my life…insensitive and useless speech..who gave the orders for people to be killed?.what’s the repercussions of such blatant impunity?

“Nobody was fired for lives wasted? No compensation for victims family?..I wish I can “unwatch” it,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Suleman said “Summary of the speech-youths, don’t take my quietness for weakness…intl community, face your front.. I will soon give youths palliatives, we are in Shoprite buying them..police, ‘una’ well done.. Oba of Lagos, ’ema binu’ sir…youths, don’t go out again o, ask of me, I don’t have joy.”

On those rooting for ethnic bigotry, Suleman said such people should be ignored.

“Those rooting for ethnic bigotry with nepotistic, tribalistic and separatists tendencies should be ignored by us the way Jack ignored Adamu.. A cry for good governance is not about religion..both Christians and Muslims prayed at Lekki. Let’s all keep praying, that’s the way out now,” he said.