By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Senator, Dino Melaye has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering a very poor speech, saying he was speechless.

Melaye mocked Buhari on Twitter, saying “The speech of the president made me speechless. Mennnnnn I tire oooo. Recommending panadol for cancer is suicidal.”

He added that when people feared the government, there would be tyranny and that when the government feared the people, there would be liberty.

In his words: “When the people fear the government, there is tyranny, but when the government fears the people, there is liberty.”

Many Nigerians regarded Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Thursday as lifeless and unsympathetic.

They were appalled that Buhari did not make mention of the Lekki shooting, regarded as many as ‘massacre’ of unharmed youths protesting an to SARS’ brutality.

The president warned troublemakers to be careful as the government would defend the unity of the nation.

Buhari lamented wanton destruction of lives and properties, saying that as much as he would allow democratic rights, such rights stopped when they impede on the peace and progress of others.

He said his timely scrapping of SARS was seen by Nigerians as a sign of weakness by his government and warned that people should not allow themselves to be used by subversive elements.