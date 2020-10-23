Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an emergency meeting with former Nigerian leaders which include Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan, and Chief Ernest Shonekan and Generals Yakubu Gowon.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(Rtd) are also attending the meeting.

Security chiefs which include Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai are also present.

The impromptu meeting, hosted amidst chaos in many parts of the country, started at about 10 am with the security heads physically present with the president in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House while Former Heads of State and Presidents are participating virtually.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

*This is a developing story. More later