By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a crucial meeting with five former Heads of States and Presidents of Nigeria as a result of the crisis that has engulfed the nation.

At the virtual meeting are former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan and two former Heads of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this on his twitter handle on Friday.

At the meeting are also current heads of security agencies and top government officials.

The meeting is not unconnected with the crisis engulfing the nation occasioned by soldiers shooting #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with many injured and some dead.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting an unusual meeting (virtual) with former Heads of State, current heads of security agencies and top government officials.

