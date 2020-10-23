Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state starting from 6 pm on Friday.

Ayade made this known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Christian Ita.

The curfew followed “the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.”

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it,” the governor warned.

On Friday, hoodlums looted some COVID-19 palliatives at the state government’s warehouse on Bishop Moinagh Avenue on Friday where food items were carted away.