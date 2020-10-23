A 19-year-old American Alexander Hillel Treisman has been busted by the FBI while plotting to kill Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

According to a report by Daily Beast, Treisman was arrested after his van full of guns and explosives—including a semi-automatic rifle, was busted.

He had travelled to a Wendy’s mere miles from the former vice president’s home and penned a checklist that ended in “execute,” federal authorities allege in court documents.

Alexander Hillel Treisman, originally from Seattle, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on a child pornography charge after authorities stumbled upon his abandoned van at a Third Bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Inside, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department found a trove of weapons, including an AR-15 style rifle behind the driver’s seat, a canister of Tannerite, an explosive material, and more than $500,000.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Treisman’s arrest spurred a shocking investigation that uncovered his affinity for mass shootings, racist ideologies, and interest in killing the Democratic presidential nominee.

Treisman quickly became the target of a Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) investigation which included agents from multiple field offices around the country.

“Should I kill joe biden?” Treisman allegedly wrote on April 15, 2020, alongside an image posted on iFunny, according to a search-warrant application.

The application also details how the 19-year-old went to Wilmington, Delaware—Biden’s hometown—on at least one occasion and discussed his need to “save” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

