The 305 Special Mobility Group of the Nigerian Air Force in Calabar has inaugurated the Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Wives Association (NAFOWA) Little Angels creche and Kindergarten school.

The school, which would be for children of NAF personnel and the public, was inaugurated on Friday in Calabar by Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security, Cross River Governor’s office, Calabar.

Mboto said that the school which has modern facilities would improve the basic education of the children and sharpen their learning foundation.

The Commander of 305 Special Mobility Group of the Nigeria Air Force Calabar, Group Capt. Abraham Sule expressed satisfaction with the modern facilities in the school.

Sule said that the school would lay a good foundation for the educational development of the children, adding that the command would continue to support the growth of the school.

Speaking, the NAFOWA Chairperson, Mobility Command, Mrs Asabe Ojeyemi, said that the school was one of the ventures of the association where they impact knowledge on little children from creche to primary six.

Ojeyemi, who was represented by the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Anietie Nkanang, said that the school places a premium on quality education at an affordable price.

“Our schools are spread out all across the Air Force Bases in the country and they are known to have excellent facilities.

“It is paramount to note that the most formative years of children between the ages of 0-12 years are the most important and impactful years, hence the need to provide quality education in all our schools.

“It is worthy to note that the school we are commissioning today was envisioned and put together at a difficult time when COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the economy and other aspects of our normal day to day activities.

“I want to use this opportunity to express our appreciation to the visionary leadership of the NAFOWA National President, Mrs Hajiya Hafisat Abubakar,” she said.

The NAFOWA Coordinator in Cross River, Mrs Sarah Sule, said that the association has been renowned for many initiatives targeting women, widows, youths and children.

She said that in line with their motto “Service to Humanity”, they target various programmes and capacity building initiatives in benefit of their target population.

“Today’s commissioning ceremony is one of such programmes. Education, especially early childhood education, is very important to NAFOWA.

“We believe that once a solid education foundation has been laid, the chances of a successful educational journey is guaranteed,” she said.