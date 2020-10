A viral video has shown residents of Mazamaza area of Mile 2, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria looting COVID-19 palliatives, kept in a warehouse by Lagos State Government.

The residents broke into the warehouse where the palliatives were stored and carted them away.

Items such as rice, noodles, sugar were kept at the store.

Post Covid-19 Palliatives that never got to people are being looted pic.twitter.com/iqDNJethee — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) October 22, 2020