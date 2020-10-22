There was massive shooting on Thursday in Ikoyi, Lagos as hoodlums attempted jailbreak at the Ikoyi Prison.

A part of the prison is on fire as thick smokes bellowed the atmosphere.

Hundreds of hoodlums were seeing approaching the prison despite massive shooting to scare them away.

It is reported that the army and the police have arrived the prison to prevent a jailbreak and they have been shooting to disperse the hoodlums.

Hoodlums have continued to unleash terror in Lagos, burning properties across the State.

As at Wednesday, two policemen were killed at Orile Police Stations, while many others were wounded at various police stations, with 10 police stations set ablaze.

Some of the affected police stations include Idimu, Igando, Layeni, Denton, Ilenbe Hausa, Ajah, Amukoko, Ilasa, Cele Outpost under Ijesha, disbanded SARS officer under Ajegunle, Ebute-Ero Mushin (Olosan) where two policemen were shot by the hoodlums, Ojo and Ajegunle where 2 patrol vans each were set ablaze.

Similarly, the hoodlums attacked three (3) new generation banks on Tuesday 20th October and Wednesday 21st October, 2020, respectively, and carted away unspecified amount of money while some parts of the banks were set on fire before they were dislodged, and some of them were arrested with the loots from the banks, including arms and ammunition.

At Ajegunle Area, they burnt the Secretariat of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Council and some valuables including cars; and some other private medical and commercial centres were attacked.

On Wednesday 21st October, 2020, the hoodlums again launched series of attack on many facilities within Lagos State such as the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Shoprite Ajah, Nigerian Port Authority head office Marina, the Governor’s mother’s house at Akerele, VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps offices at Ojodu, Lagos State, Magistrate Courts, Igbosere, TVC station, the Nation Newspapers office, and many other shops/malls were looted.