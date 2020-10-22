The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has apologised for the network outage being experienced by service subscribers, in recent days.

In a statement in Lagos, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the President of ALTON, appealed to subscribers to bear with the members.

The ALTON President said that some of its member operators experienced outages on their networks since Tuesday evening.

He said the service hiccup was not intentional as it was caused by the #EndSARS protests that have gripped the country .

He said that the outages had been compounded by power and other operations-related issues that had occurred across some major routes in Lagos metropolis and other states resulting in congestion of networks.

“Movement restrictions and the volatility on the streets has compounded the restoration of outages because engineers have not been able to move about to fix the problems.

“At the moment, affected member operators are exploring all avenues to remedy the situation.

“Engineers are making relentless effort round the clock to resolve issues, while in the interim, efforts are being made to optimize coverage utilising alternative solutions as a stop-gap to the most impacted locations.

“We, therefore, appeal to our brothers and sisters who are still at the barricades, to please grant access to our member operator engineers to be able to access the affected locations to restore telecom services,” he said.

Adebayo stressed the need for both voice and data communication especially at this critical time.

He said the association also regretted reports of recent incidents of violence across the country and the wanton destruction of lives and property was disheartening.

The President of ALTON said that as service providers and employers of labour, its immediate priority was the safety of its staff across the country.