By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the Lekki toll plaza shootings that occurred on Tuesday.

The VP broke his silence late Wednesday night about 11:35 pm via his verified Twitter account.

He wrote ”My hearts goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

”I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them.

”I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times. We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all -YO” he concluded.

