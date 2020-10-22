Napoli star Dries Mertens has said that he is not surprised by the impressive performance of teammate Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been a shining light in Italy since completing a record move to the Stadio San Paolo in July and the Super Eagles striker opened his Serie A goals account in Napoli’s 4-1 win against Atalanta on Sunday.

His performances thus far have left a senior figure at Napoli impresssed.

“I am not surprised Osimhen is doing so well, as if you pay that much money for a player, it means he must be pretty good… The truth is, he has the potential to grow a great deal,” Mertens told Sky Sport Italia.

Osimhen joined the Partenopei from French side Lille, and he will be hoping to play a part in his club’s match day one clash against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.