By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said he was disappointed by the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on the #EndSARS protest.

Buhari briefed Nigerians on Thursday and vowed to defend the unity of the nation, lamenting the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Fayose said nothing else could be lifeless than the president’s speech.

“Mr President has never disappointed me. Nothing else can be lifeless than the President’s Speech. Those who brought this CHANGE should enjoy the NEXT/NEW LEVEL while it lasts,” he tweeted.

Fayose had on Wednesday attacked Buhari, saying no true president of a nation would wait to be compelled to speak to his people at this critical time.

He said one was getting convinced that something must be wrong somewhere.

Fayose tweeted: “Is this really the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians elected as their President?

“Can a father keep silent for this long when his children who are only agitating for food are being killed by his own security guards?

“Honestly, no true President of a nation will wait to be compelled to speak to his people at this critical time. One is getting convinced that something must be wrong somewhere. Sad!”

However, Fayose said his heart was heavy and that like every other concerned Nigerians, he was worried.

“My heart is heavy. Like every other concerned Nigerians, I’m worried. I’m sad that soldiers were sent to shoot at our youths, who were only expressing their anger against the system.

“I sympathize with families of those who lost their lives and pray that God will heal the injured.