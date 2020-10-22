By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said no Nigerian Government in the past has methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like his administration has done.

Buhari, who addressed Nigerians on the #EndSARS crisis, said contrary to views, both in deeds and words, his administration had shown how committed it has been to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens, even with the steadily dwindling revenues, and the added responsibilities and restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Government has put in place measures and initiatives principally targeted at youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in our society.

“These included our broad plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years; the creation of N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund to provide opportunities for the youths and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund, through which government is paying three months salaries of the staff of 100,000 micro, small – and medium – enterprises.

“Paying for the registration of 250,000 businesses at the Corporate Affairs Commission, giving a grant of N30,000 to 100,000 artisans; and guaranteeing market for the products of traders.

“These are in addition to many other initiatives such as; Farmermoni, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, N-Power, N-Tech and N-Agro.

“No Nigerian Government in the past has methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like we have done,” he said.

Buhari appealed to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.