The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the indefinite postponement of its 26th summit which was scheduled to hold on Oct. 26 and 27.

A statement from the Board of Directors of NESG, on Thursday, said that the postponement was necessitated by prevailing circumstances in the country.

“The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit is a big conversation for action with the theme “Building Partnerships for Resilience” to focus on key national issues especially as we continue to manage the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.

“In the past years, deliberations and outcomes of the Summit drove a national discourse.

“But holding this year’s Summit from Oct. 26 to 27 without taking adequate cognizance of recent developments across the country that have accentuated the need to amplify the voices of our youth for the reform of our institutions and improve governance will be insensitive and inappropriate.

“It is against this background that, after due consultation between the NESG and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as co-hosts of the Summit, the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit has been postponed.

“A new date would be announced in due course. We regret the inconveniences to resource persons, participants, sponsors, the media, vendors, and the public.

“We believe that this is the right thing to do at this time,’’ it said.

The group commiserated with the nation and victims of recent violence across the country.

It urged the Federal Government to kick start a comprehensive reform of security institutions while pledging support to the authorities in resolving contending issues.

“The NESG will deploy its convening and engagement capabilities to serve as a platform for driving issues affecting the Nigerian youth and ensure improved collaboration between our stakeholders.

“Finally, the NESG wishes to state that strong and transparent institutions determine the resilience of our economy and the effectiveness of our social justice system.

“Participation and effective engagement of our youth is crucial to the development and operation of our institutions, this is the only way to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.’’