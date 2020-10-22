By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, has condemned Wednesday’s destruction of a High Court building and other amenities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State by hoodlums.

Chairman of Port Harcourt branch of NBA, Prince Nyekwere, lamented what was intended to be peaceful protest embarked by Nigerian youths demanding for better governance and an end to police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums

NBA also cautioned the Federal Government against abusing the rights of Nigerians to engage in peaceful protests and lawful assembly.

But in the statement, NBA called on governments at all levels to address the genuine concerns of the protesters and commended the Rivers State Government for setting up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe incidents of SARS brutality in the state.

NBA also encouraged members of the public who have suffered one form of Police brutality or the other to report to the Commission while declaring its readiness to assist and represent, without any charges members of the public who may not have the means to retain a legal practitioner to represent them at the commission.

It directed such persons to contact the Human Rights Desk at the office of the Confidential Secretary, NBA Port Harcourt Branch House, and Bank Road, Port Harcourt.

Hoodlums yesterday burnt two Police Stations, State High Court building and several persons were killed.

Governor Nyesom Wike imposed a 24 hours Curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area and other parts of the state due to insecurity in the some parts Port Harcourt.