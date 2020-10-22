Misbahu Didi, the President of Nigeria Para-Soccer Federation (NPF), has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to include the sport in the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).

Didi on Thursday in Abuja said that including the para-soccer sport in the 20th NSF billed for Edo would tremendously help it to develop.

“We are appealing to the ministry to include para-soccer in the list of events to feature at the NSF.

“We need to encourage people with disability who are committed to the game and also want to promote the image of this country through sports activities.

“We want to encourage people with disability to enjoy the privilege of being part of the NSF.

“So, we pray and ask the ministry to please include para-soccer in the NSF,” he said.

Didi also praised the teams participating in the ongoing eighth edition of the National Para-Soccer League, which kicked off on Wednesday in Abuja and would end on Sunday.

“We thank God that the eighth edition of the Polio Day/National Para-Soccer Championship kicked off on Wednesday at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

“We have teams from eight of the states which indicated interest to participate in the championship. Initially, they were 12 and we put it in our plan.

“However, things have gone this way because of the challenges of the states and the issues of protesters across the country. Now we are here, and it will be a peaceful event.

“But we must appreciate the teams which are around for the event and their owners/state governments for showing interest and making sacrifice.

“We are grateful that they made the resources available for their participation,” he said.

The NPF president also expressed the gratitude of the federation to its sponsors and the media, especially NAN.

“We thank the media for their support and commitment in ensuring that our needs and programmes are publicised.

“We especially thank NAN for partnering and publicising our events over the years. For many years NAN has been our partner,” he said.