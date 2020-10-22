The Central Committee (also called Steering Committee) of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has approved the establishment of the Ogoni Development Authority as a centralized framework to drive development in the Ogoni region.

At its meeting on Monday, October 19, 2020, the Central Committee considered a proposal by the Executive Committee of MOSOP for the creation of the Ogoni Development Authority.

The proposal which was presented by the MOSOP President was seen as a frantic effort by MOSOP to set forth a clear path and plan which when implemented will address Ogoni issues significantly and provide for the future economic development of the citizens and residents of Ogoni and also benefit the larger Nigerian society.

After considering the proposal, the Central Committee approved the proposal resolving as follows:

1. That the Ogoni Development Authority will serve the interest of the Ogoni people.

2. That the Ogoni Development Authority is a proper framework to address the developmental needs of the Ogoni people.

3. That the Central Committee of MOSOP approves the creation of the Ogoni Development Authority to pursue the purposes and intents of the Ogoni Bill of Rights and guarantee the future development and security of Ogoni.

A press statement signed by Fegalo Nsuke and Alex Akori, president and secretary of MOSOP respectively gave the details of the resolution and the approved proposal.

The development proposal spells out details on the purpose of the initiative and deals with issues of infrastructure, housing, health, education, commerce, security, environment and other aspects of the Ogoni society.