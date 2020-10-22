By Preye Campbell

Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out for the next three to four weeks by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Ivorian was missing in action in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain with a muscle injury on Tuesday night.

He has not featured in United’s last two games since returning from international duty.

He was an unused substitute during Saturday’ s 4- 1 win at Newcastle and did not make the trip to Paris.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the former Villareal player will miss games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Istanbul Basaksehir and Everton before the November international break.

Bailly, 26, has been on the treatment table more often than he would have liked in his Old Trafford career having missed more than 300 days of action.

Team captain Harry Maguire also missed Tuesday night’s victory but is expected to return for Saturday’s game with Chelsea at Old Trafford.