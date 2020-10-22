Jennifer Hudson, Academy Award-winning actress and a Grammy Award-winning recording artist, has lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Hudson used her platform to join the call against police brutality in Nigeria after soldiers reportedly shot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos State.

“Black lives matter everywhere, always. I stand with my brothers and sisters in Nigeria #ENDSARSNOW,” J. Hud wrote on Twitter.

However, several persons are feared dead, while many others sustained gunshot wounds.

Below is a song from Jennifer Hudson to calm the nerves in difficult times like this.