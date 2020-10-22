Hoodlums in Lagos have looted the Circle Mall at Jakande in Lekki and the Spar Market near Nicon Estate.

The hoodlums further set ablaze shops in Circle Mall.

Disturbing video posted online, shows the expansive mall, in ruins after the plunder and the arson.

The plundering began on Wednesday, with police doing nothing to save the stores.

(watch the ruins shared by Kayode Akintemi: https://twitter.com/pmnewsnigeria/status/1319195082906632192?s=20

Joey Akan , who took a walk around the area on Thursday morning, tweeted what he saw:

“I just returned home from my walk, where I strolled to Circle Mall at Jakande.

“The place is on fire, still being looted, and people are proudly carrying loot on their heads and shoulders.

“I couldn’t take photos. Boys are armed with cutlasses and knives. A few looked my way”.

The Shoprite outlet in the mall was looted last year September in the wake of reactions to the xenophobia against Nigerians in South Africa.

The Novare Mall in Sangotedo, Lekki was similarly attacked, with many shops emptied.